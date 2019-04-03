|
Carlon Zimmermann passed away on April 1, 2019. Carlie is survived by his wife, Arlette, brother, Roy, sisters-in-law, Renee' Dumestre and Denise Leone. Carlie is Uncle C to Lisa, Sonny, Kari and Ryan Zimmermann and Alecia Dumestre, Matthew, Amanda and Julia Leone. He worked for many years in the elevator industry and retired from the City of New Orleans. A private memorial will be held. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019