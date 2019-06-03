Commander Carlos (C.J.) James Martinez was called home to God, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Anthony Martinez and Leah Kahl Martinez, and sister, Patricia Martinez Dobard. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Martinez, Kristie Mulligan, Tyler James Martinez and Travis Mikel Martinez. He is also survived by his siblings, Pedro (Linda), Dwayne, Ricardo and Jacqueline Canik, together with numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Carlos was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and graduated from Francis T. Nicholls High School in 1971. After high school, Carlos enlisted in the U.S. Navy and retired after nearly 40 years of service, with the rank of Commander, earning numerous medals and awards. Carlos was also a member of the Knights of Columbus of the St. Jane de Chantel Church, and was an immense lover of "classic" cars. The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Grady Creek, Head of the Ochsner Main Campus ICU, including his staff, and especially Molly and Allison, who were so kind to us while working diligently to give professional care to Carlos. Friends and family are invited to attend a mass of Christian burial, at St. Jane de Chantel Church, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs, LA on June 4, at 1:30 PM. Visitation prior to the service from 11:30 AM until mass starts. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Veterans Administration. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home,20419 Highway36, Covington, LA 70433. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary