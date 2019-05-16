Carmen Borne

Service Information
Hobson Brown Funeral Home
134 Daisy St
Garyville, LA
70051
(985)-535-2516
Obituary
Carmen Borne departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mother of Denis and Shenita McBride, Devin, Tevin, and the late Lester Borne Jr. Survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Greater New Plymouth Rock B.C., 110 NW 13th St, Reserve, LA 70084. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. until service time. David B. Carter, Pastor officiating. Interment at St. John Memorial Garden, LaPlace, LA 70068. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051, (985) 535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
