Carmen Eugene Harding-Bass answered the Lord's call on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a resident of New Orleans. She was a retired employee of the city of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana, as well as a Child Protection Case manager and Social Worker for Orleans Parish School Board and foster care, where she was loved by all. Carmen was a devout Christian from a young age. She was a member of St. Peter AME Carrollton under the leadership of Pastor David Smith. She was a graduate of McDonogh 35 High School and received her BA and Master's degrees from Southern University of New Orleans. She was a true AKA from top to bottom. She would not be caught without her pink and green on. She was a champion and protector of the children of New Orleans, and her beautiful light will truly be missed. Carmen was the loving wife of Robert Bass and mother of handsome sons Eugene (Sharon) and Dylan Harding. She also leaves to cherish her memory (4) grandsons: Shawn, Brandon, Eugene, and Aiden Harding; (4) brothers: Larry, Stephen, Bruce, & Mark Tubre, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her first husband Don Harding. Family and friends and invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service of Saturday, May 11, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Raphael Palmer, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019