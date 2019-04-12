The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Carol Ann Cassreino Calongne

Carol Ann Cassreino Calongne Obituary
Carol Ann Cassreino Calongne, age 84, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Alfred Joseph Calongne. Devoted mother of Pamela Calongne Ivy (Daryl) and John Edward Calongne (Renee). Proud grandmother of Brandon and Trey Dobbins and great-grandmother of Cathrine Smalling-Dobbins. Carol also leaves behind her dear friend Irma Domecq and family. Carol was an avid Saints fan and loved spending time gardening and reading. She truly enjoyed spending time with family on Friday nights. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , 3445 N. Causeway Blvd Metairie, La 70002. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
