|
|
Carol Ann Walters Saenz passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 78. Born on December 25, 1940 to the late Jules and Amelia Brandstetter Walters in New Orleans, Louisiana. Devoted wife of Raymond Federico Saenz Sr. for 57 years; Cherished mother of Raymond Federico Saenz Jr and Alicia Ann Saenz; Loving grandmother of Tyler Andrew Saenz and Madison Amelia Plaisance; Great grandmother of Owen Carter Duffourc and Lilah Rose Blanchard; Sister of Jules Walters. Carol also leaves a host of nieces, nephews as well as great & great great nieces and nephews behind to cherish her memory. A memorial service is being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 am-1:00 pm. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019