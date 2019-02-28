Carol DiLeo Benit passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday February 22, 2019. She was 74. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years Thomas, her brothers Charles (Nancy), Stephen (Cassandra), sister Trudy DiLeo (Thomas), sister-in-law Janet DiLeo Wade (Phillip), and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Dr. Carlo A. DiLeo and Ruth LaCroix DiLeo, her brother Christopher DiLeo, sister-in-law Lillie Rome DiLeo, and nephew Jonathan DiLeo. Carol graduated from Mt Carmel academy and attended the University of Dallas. Carol became one of the first female computer programmers at the Dept. of Agriculture in New Orleans and later was a Cobalt programmer at Entergy LA for a number of years. Carol also became a Novell network engineer and started her own successful consulting company. Carol was one of the most pleasant, witty, intelligent, and caring persons you could ever meet. She devoted much of her time to the care of both of her parents in their later years. Carol and Tom traveled extensively during their life together and, on reflection, have nothing left on their bucket list. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary