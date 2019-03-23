Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Hill. View Sign

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Carol Ann Cross Hill, widow to the late James P. Hill and daughter to the late S.W. and Nora Cross, on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 1 am. She suffered from complications from CLL, CHF, CAD, CKD and several other diagnosis. She was our beloved Mother and Grandmother. She is survived by her 3 children and 3 grandchildren: Jamie Hill Brooke and her husband Palmer; Jeffery Hill and his wife Tonya and their 3 children: Rebecca, Jonathan and Melissa; Heidi Hill; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church at 3937 Canal St. New Orleans, LA, March 30th beginning at noon. We hope that everyone who loved her and was touched by her will attend. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to or to your local animal shelter.

