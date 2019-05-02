Carol Jean Murray Condoll, a native of Algiers, LA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Murray, Sr., mother Emma Murray, former spouse, Joseph "Pumpkin" Condoll, Sr., daughter Tina Condoll, and sister, Audrey Murray. Survivors include her children, Joseph Jr., Marlon (Tammy), Todd (Tanya) and Brandon Condoll and Gina (Erroll Sr.) Jackson; siblings, Charles Murray, Jr., JoAnn Price, Gwendolyn (Ricardo W.) Stevenson, Alvin and Emile Murray, Francine (Arthur) Stewart, Aubry "Butch" Murray, Ida (Rick) Brown, and Martha Anderson (sister of Joseph Condoll, Sr.); grandchildren, Erroll Jr., Ivante and Charmaine Jackson, John Fennidy, Marlon Jr., Adrian, Todd Jr., Towyne, Taryn, Desmond, Tyne and Joseph Condoll; great-grandchildren, Bryelle Jackson and Tate and Tegan Condoll; Godson, Alfred Minor; a host of nieces, nephews and great friends in New Orleans and Fort Worth, TX. Private ceremony to be held.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 3, 2019