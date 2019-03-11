Carol Tilly Fee, born on November 10, 1948 to Lorraine Steele Tilly of Metairie and the late Henry Louis Tilly, passed away on March 8, 2019 at the age of 70. Carol is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Darlington Edward Fee II of River Ridge, her five children Heather Fee Saran (Anant), Darlington Fee III (Caroline), Ginger Fee Atchison (Jon), Keating Fee and Brendan Fee, and her six grandchildren Clare Surine, Darlington Fee IV, Adeline Fee, Langdon Atchison, Rhodes Atchison and Kanaan Saran. Carol was the sister of Barry Tilly (Ann), the late Terry Tilly and the late Glenn Tilly. As an adult, Carol was a dedicated and involved parishoner with a passion for sharing her faith at her beloved parishes of Mater Dolorosa, Holy Name of Jesus and Saint Matthew the Apostle. Always seeking to serve her Catholic faith, Carol joyfully volunteered her time for many years through the outreaches of including the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans, the Southern Regional Conference of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, Magnificat, Closer Walk Ministries and the Willwoods Community. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Carol will be interred at Metairie Cemetery. To sign and view the family guest book, please visit http://www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary