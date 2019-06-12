|
On Saturday June 8, 2019, Carol Woodard James entered into eternal rest. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband of 32 years Terry James Sr. Four sons: Terry Jr., Travis (Tiffany), Timothy (Alishia) and Thaddeus. Beloved daughter of Leonard Woodard Jr. and the late Dorothy Bell. Loving sister of Sharon Kimble, Patricia (Willie) James, Betty Turner, Paul Butler and the late Ignatius Sias and Jessica Woodard. Daughter-in-law of Willie Earl & Rose James. Sister-in-law of Renee (Alton) Butler. Grandmother of Tierra, Terry III, Angel, Noah, Nori, Travis Jr., Taneaja and Christian. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2200 Kenner Ave., Kenner, Louisiana on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation 10. Interment Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Kenner La. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019