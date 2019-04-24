Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Joan 'Shelley' Moore. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Joan "Shelley" Moore, born on March 6, 1937 in Memphis, TN, passed away at her home on Wednesday April 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Mark M. Moore and his wife Kathy of Parrish, Florida and David J. Moore and his wife Dana of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; four grandchildren Daniel, Amanda, Abigail, and Alicia of whom she was extremely proud. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force, which she joined when she was 18 years old. She attended South Alabama University, in Mobile, Alabama, graduating magna cum laud and continued her studies to receive a Masters in 1977. She enjoyed working as a librarian until retirement in Shreveport, Louisiana, before moving to Baton Rouge in 2003, to be near her family. She enjoyed playing bridge, pottery, water aerobics, gardening, and loved spending time with family and friends; often flying to Florida to visit her son Mark. Visitation will be Friday April 26, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church Chapel from 9:30 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow at St George Catholic Church Mausoleum. The family wishes to thank the Hospice of Baton Rouge, Betty Leet and Sherelle Holmes for their loving care during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019

