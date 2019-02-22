Carole Louise Sommers King passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital after a short illness. Carole was born in Akron, Ohio on June 26, 1948. She was the daughter of Alice Rebecca Henderson and Robert Carl Sommers. She was a valued employee of the Jefferson Parish School System and worked at Jefferson Elementary, T.H. Harris Middle School, Ella Dolhonde Elementary, and Riverdale High School. Recently she worked for Magnolia Community Services. Carole served on the Area Management Team as Games Management Co-coordinator for Jefferson Parish Special Olympics. She enjoyed watching the athletes train and compete. Carole is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert G Sommers and Ralph Boyle; her daughter, April Louise King; and her son, Tyler Spence King. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Spence King; her son, Eric King (Erin); her daughter, Diane King; her grandchildren, Olivia, MacKenzie, Caleb, Elissa and Alex; her sisters, Diane Jindra (Tom), Ginger Simms (Jim); and her brother, Richard Sommers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Louisiana Special Olympics or Magnolia Community Services in her honor. Services will be private. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary