Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Mary Garofalo. View Sign

Caroline Mary Garofalo ascended into heaven on February 27, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved daughter of the late Mary Maggio and Anthony Garofalo, sister of the late Hilda Garofalo, Helen Garofalo Guidry (Delton), Bertha "Bea" Blumenthal (Milton) Bajorek (Edward), Raymond Garofalo (Jean). Most loving aunt of Hon. Raymond Garofalo Jr. (Joan), Gary Blumenthal (Marsha), Lynn Karol Blumenthal, and the late Robert Garofalo (Patricia). Also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Dr. Garrison and Dr. Bailey from JennCare for their tender loving care. Caroline worked for many years and had many friends from her employment at Haspel Brothers Clothing Company, Domino Sugar, Ocean Drilling & Exploration Company (ODECO), and Murphy Oil Corporation. After retiring, she worked tirelessly caring for her brother and sisters prior to their passing. Her greatest pleasure was helping others. At her wishes and request she willed her remains to Tulane Medical Hospital for research. Caroline would have appreciated donations to . Caroline Mary Garofalo ascended into heaven on February 27, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved daughter of the late Mary Maggio and Anthony Garofalo, sister of the late Hilda Garofalo, Helen Garofalo Guidry (Delton), Bertha "Bea" Blumenthal (Milton) Bajorek (Edward), Raymond Garofalo (Jean). Most loving aunt of Hon. Raymond Garofalo Jr. (Joan), Gary Blumenthal (Marsha), Lynn Karol Blumenthal, and the late Robert Garofalo (Patricia). Also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Dr. Garrison and Dr. Bailey from JennCare for their tender loving care. Caroline worked for many years and had many friends from her employment at Haspel Brothers Clothing Company, Domino Sugar, Ocean Drilling & Exploration Company (ODECO), and Murphy Oil Corporation. After retiring, she worked tirelessly caring for her brother and sisters prior to their passing. Her greatest pleasure was helping others. At her wishes and request she willed her remains to Tulane Medical Hospital for research. Caroline would have appreciated donations to . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.