Carolyn Alberta Smith, aged 62, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Swantarha Smith, Dontrell Smith and Kintrell Taplin; sisters: Helen Smith Legier, Evelyn Smith Davis and Phyllis Sanchez; brother: Donlad Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by two of her children: Dontarha Smith and Syvester Smith Jr.; her parents: Alberta and Joseph Smith; sisters: Doris Payton, Dorothy Washington, Bernice Smith Payne, Glordine Smith Duncan, Mildred Duronslet Smith, Thelma Smith and Brenda Spencer; and brothers: Joseph Smith and Emmett Smith. Funeral services honoring Carolyn will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 1626 South Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Holt Cemetery, 635 City Park Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019