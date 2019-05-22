Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Carolyn (Sister Irene Marie) Brady CSJ. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Carolyn Brady, CSJ (formerly Sister Irene Marie), a Sister of St. Joseph for 71 years, passed away at the Sisters of St. Joseph Convent in Baton Rouge, La. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Sister Carolyn was born in Baton Rouge, the only child of the late Irene Anclin and Buel J. Brady. She is survived by cousins Butch (Carolyn) Millet, Carolyn Rowland Richert (Jimmy), Robert Rowland, James Rowland (Carol), Thomas Rowland and Jane W. Randolph. Sister Carolyn was predeceased by aunts, uncles and cousins including her aunts, Ethel Anclin Gaudin (Clarence), Letitia and Aimee Brady, Beatrice Anclin Walsh (Lawrence) and cousin Aida Millet Rowland (Robert). Sister Carolyn graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Baton Rouge and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans in 1948, professing first vows in 1950 and perpetual vows in 1953. Her preparation for teaching and school administration included a B.S. in Secondary Education with a minor in Math from Loyola University New Orleans and an M.S. in Mathematics from Notre Dame University. Sister Carolyn began teaching in New Orleans at St. Ann School in 1950 and St Rose School in 1952. She then taught two years at St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis, Ms., and ten years at St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge. She served as principal in New Orleans at Our Lady of the Rosary parochial school from 1965 to 1971. She returned to St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge and served in multiple roles as math teacher, assistant principal, disciplinarian and finance director from 1971 to 1985. From 1985 to 1993 she was provincial treasurer for the southern region of the congregation and continued working in administration for St. Joseph's Academy. In 1993-94 she was congregational treasurer and the following two years worked in development for St. Alphonsus School in Greenwell Springs, La. From 1996 to 2005 she served as Development Director for the southern region of the congregation. She continued to assist with development for the newly established Congregation of St. Joseph and to serve on the People Program Board in New Orleans. She served on the board of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, for which she received the Top Hat Award in 2014 for outstanding commitment and service. She was on the SJA Foundation Board at St. Joseph's Academy until her retirement in 2017. The Sisters of St. Joseph offer sincere appreciation for the great care provided by the staff at the convent on Hundred Oaks Avenue. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge with visitation from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge with visitation from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. All are invited to the reception in the parish hall after the funeral. Memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821 or to the SJA Foundation at 3015 Broussard St., Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

