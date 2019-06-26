Carolyn Camille McMillan Barrows, age 81, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Kenner, Louisiana. Born October 12, 1937, in Leake County, Mississippi, Carolyn spent her teenage years in Winslow, Arizona, where her parents worked as teachers on the nearby Navajo reservation. Shortly after giving birth to her first son in San Francisco, California, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to raise her family. Carolyn, along with her three boys, relocated to the Greater New Orleans area in 1977. Her primary profession during this time was working as a nursing aide for the handicapped and elderly. A dedicated, loving mother and grandmother, Carolyn was also an independent, resourceful, and extremely sociable person. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Burton R. McMillan, mother, Anne E. McMillan, brother, William L. McMillan, and grandson Simon G. Barrows. She is survived by her brother, Edgar R. McMillan (Maria) of Mesa, Arizona, her sister Charlotte A. Toerner (Richard), of Sherburne, New York, sons Jon J. Barrows and Addo C. Barrows, of Phoenix, Arizona, Frederick L. Barrows (Patricia), and grandson Finnian A. Barrows, of Metairie, Louisiana. Per Carolyn's wishes, her ashes are to be scattered in the northern Verde Valley region of Arizona. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary