Service Information Williams Funeral Home 67525 Highway 41 Pearl River , LA 70452 (985)-863-5733 Obituary

On Thursday April 18, 2019 Carolyn Christian Bailey, 71, went peacefully to be with our Lord Jesus as her family members lovingly surrounded her. Carolyn was a wife of 52 years and an amazing mother to her 3 children. She was a long-time devoted member of Redemption Church (formerly First Baptist Church) in Lacombe, LA since the 1970s. Carolyn was very active in the church, taught Sunday school to many different age groups, but she most passionately poured herself into her preschool aged children. Carolyn was a teacher at heart; she always offered her wisdom. She homeschooled her own children as well as others. She loved the Lord and she devoted so much of her time to studying God's Word. Our beloved Carolyn was a highly talented seamstress and drapery designer. She spent 50 years creating custom window treatments as her profession. She had a love for interior decorating as well as gardening, cooking and online shopping! Carolyn was known for her down-to-earth personality and her wit! Carolyn could always extract humor out of ANY set of circumstances. She was immensely heartfelt, thoughtful, and generous. She was real and authentic; one of a kind. She will be deeply and unspeakably missed by her family and friends. Carolyn is survived by her husband John; her three children Cristine and husband Lonnie, Michael and wife Kati, and Amanda; her 2 brothers and their wives Bob and Shirley, John and Pam; and her 6 grandchildren Kimmie, Lauren, Abby, Lillian, Katelyn and Grace. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Evelyn Christian. Carolyn requested that her life be celebrated with vibrant colors and the telling of funny stories of her, which we are glad to honor. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Redemption Church, 62060 Hwy 434, Lacombe, LA 70445. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452 in charge of arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 8, 2019

