More Obituaries for Carolyn Gaudet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Diecedue Gaudet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Diecedue Gaudet Obituary
Carolyn Diecedue Gaudet passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the age of 74. Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband David J. Gaudet; daughter Kimberly Rodrigue Kramer; sister Delores Hamilton; brothers Joseph Diecedue, Jr and Glenn Roy Diecedue; grandchildren Mason Matthew and Witney Capri Kramer; great-grandchildren Harley Rae Terrase and Logan Layne Vess. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Lucille Diecedue and granddaughter Lacey Lynn Kramer. Carolyn owned and operated Carolyn Diecedue Dance Academy. She will be fondly remembered throughout the community for her love of dance and sharing her passion with others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 1:00pm. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
