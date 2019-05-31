The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Gendron Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Gendron Jennings Obituary
Carolyn Gendron Jennings passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was a native of New Orleans, a resident of St. Bernard for 35 years and currently resided in Kenner. Beloved wife of the late Stephen "Dinky" Jennings for 46 years. Mother of Craig and Troy (Kelly) Jennings. Grandmother of Bailey and Cullen Jennings. Sister of Sylvia Alfortish. Aunt of Sean, Todd and Jeffrey Alfortish. Daughter of the late Frederick and Shirley Gendron. Also survived by great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Roch Cemetery No. 2, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , www.heart.org. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now