Carolyn Gendron Jennings passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was a native of New Orleans, a resident of St. Bernard for 35 years and currently resided in Kenner. Beloved wife of the late Stephen "Dinky" Jennings for 46 years. Mother of Craig and Troy (Kelly) Jennings. Grandmother of Bailey and Cullen Jennings. Sister of Sylvia Alfortish. Aunt of Sean, Todd and Jeffrey Alfortish. Daughter of the late Frederick and Shirley Gendron. Also survived by great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Roch Cemetery No. 2, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , www.heart.org. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019