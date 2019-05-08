The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Carolyn Lorraine Lafrance

Carolyn Lorraine Lafrance entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at age of 66 with family at her side. Beloved mother of Pierre, Byron, LaTonya, Damon, Marvin. Sister of Charles, Jerrold, and Elder Byron Clark, and Eunice Dogan. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends, pastors and members of Abundant Life Tabernacle Church and Greater South Shore FGBC are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Abundant Life Tabernacle Church, 1701 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A. M. Pastor Tyronne Jefferson, Officiating. Interment Resthaven Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online:wwwcharbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Galpion, Directors (504)581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019
