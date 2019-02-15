|
Carolyn Robertson Jackson was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. She entered into eternal life on February 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Bernard Hawkins Robertson Sr. and Ernestine Henry Robertson. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Nyah Jackson Clark (Thomas "Trey"), siblings: Veronica St. Martin (William), Bernard H Robertson, Jr. (Patricia), Emile H Robertson, and cousin Debbie Ann Dominique. Also survived by two nephews: Cory Robertson, Bernard H Robertson III, three nieces: Kristi St. Martin, Veronique "Nikki" St. Martin, Raechelle Robertson, great nieces: Kristen St. Martin, Raevin Clay, Brianna Robertson, Tate Robertson, Ava Robertson, great nephews: Daniel St. Martin, and Bernard Robertson IV. She also leaves behind a devoted friend, John Stelly of Los Angeles, California, along with a host of other relatives and friends. Carolyn is preceded in death by niece Nia Renee' Robertson. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 for 11:00 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. 1923 St Philip St., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by Christian Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Asare Dankwah, officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Cemetery, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com on Feb. 15, 2019