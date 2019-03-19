The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Carolyn Adams
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
Carolyn Ruth Liner "Carol" Adams


1961 - 2019
Carolyn Ruth Liner "Carol" Adams Obituary
Carolyn "Carol" Ruth Liner Adams entered peacefully into heaven on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She is survived by her children Toni Adams, Samantha Adams (finance' Jose) and John Liner (Ashley). A proud grandmother of Shelly, Thomas, Gabriel, Anden, Calvin, Lainey, Ava, Emily, Avery, Zaiden and great grandchild, Nolan. Daughter of the late Delores Autin Liner and Calvin Joseph Liner. Sister of Brenda Liner Parisi (Luciano), Calvin Steven Liner, Althea Liner Jackson (Harry) and Rebecca Liner Coulon (Allen). She is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Age 57, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Lafitte, Louisiana. "Carol" enjoyed music, art and crafts, dancing, cooking, made jewelry, a loving and giving person. She mostly liked spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was a fun-loving person who always was the life of the party. The family would like to express their thanks to the Nami Friendship Club, Libra Transportation Services and the staff of West Jefferson Medical Center for their care and compassion given to Carol. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, Louisiana on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service time. Interment following the service in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Ave., Gretna, Louisiana. Condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019
