Carolyn Treadwell Hudson, affectionately known as "Doochey", peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at age 71. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 51 years, Harold Joseph Hudson, Jr.; her son, Sean Harold Hudson (Cordean); her loving grandsons, Seagan Hudson and Savien Hudson; three sisters: Gwendolyn Treadwell-Walton, Gail White, and Vanessa White; one brother, Leroy H. Treadwell Jr. (Yvonne); one Brother-in-law, Thomas Hudson; one Sister-in-law, Lorraine Hudson of Los Angeles, CA; and a host of other relatives. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents: Leroy H. Treadwell and Ethel Jackson Treadwell White; grandparents, Frank Jackson and Ida McDonald Jackson; Stepfather, Arthur White; Mother-in-law, Idell Barrow Hudson; Father-in-law, Harold Hudson, Sr.; Brother-in-law, Warren Hudson; one sister, Audrey White Lewis; and one brother, Sterling White. Family, friends, and members of the church are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Charbonnet-Labat-Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 at 10:00 A.M. with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Interment Providence Park, Metairie, LA. Minister Ron Davis, Silver Lake Baptist Church, Pearland, TX, Officiating. Online guestbook: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Directors, 504-581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019