|
|
Carolyn Wharton Bonck, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Wharton and Mary Lou Bedgood. She is the beloved mother of Jennifer Bonck (Ben Furlan), Erica Olmstead (Kevin), and Alex Bonck. She is the devoted grandmother of Talia de Lassus, Kirk Bruckhart, and Sophia Salpietra. She is the cherished sister of Pam Garey, Paula Wharton, and Belinda Wharton. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Bailey; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private Family Graveside Service to be held at Restlawn Park Cemetery, 3540 US 90, Avondale, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019