Carrie L. Forest, at the Blessed age of 93 departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Daughter of the late Henry and America Nicholas, beloved wife of the late George Forest, Mother of Edward H. Bell, Raymond, Dewy, Dartagnan, Carol A. and Jacquline E. Forest. Sister of John H. Nichols. Carrie is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Providence B.C. 240 Pine St. LaPlace, LA 70068 at 10:00 am. Viewing from 8:00am until service time. (ONLY), Rev. Willie Smith, officiating. Internment church cemetery LaPlace, LA. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051, (985) 535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019