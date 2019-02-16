The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
Carrie Parker Wilkerson


Carrie Parker Wilkerson was born July 13, 1927 in New Orleans, LA to Albert Parker, Sr. & Martha Ellis Parker. She married Clarence Wilkerson, Sr. To this union, 3 children were born: Carol Wilkerson Johnson (Phillip), Clarence Wilkerson, Jr. (Cynthia S.) and Caren Martha Wilkerson. Carrie received her education at McDonogh #35 Senior High School and Southern University at Baton Rouge. She passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Carrie is survived by her only son Clarence Wilkerson, Jr., her devoted grandson, Juan G. Wilkerson, (5) additional grandchildren: Corlette Wilkerson Amos, Shanette Wilkerson White, Clarence Wilkerson, III, Warwick Johnson and Phillip Johnson, Jr. She is also survived by a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Carrie is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Martha Parker, Sr.; sister: Lillian Parker, brothers: Albert, Charles, Robert Sr., and Alfred Parker and both daughters: Carol W. Johnson and Caren M. Wilkerson. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Monday, February 18, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Fred Luter, Jr., officiating. Interment is private. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd/owners. (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
