Carrie R. Everett passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 69. Carrie Everett is survived by her children: Emmett Everett Jr. (Ariska) and Delfina Everett; grandchildren: Emmett Gordon (Dominique), Crystal Dabney (Alvie), Tigen Fernandez, Tela Davis; four great-grandchildren, siblings: Lucrena Dumas, Irene Dumas, Evelyn Robertson, Ann Bonds and Barbara Johnson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Emmett Everett Sr., and parents Irene and John Robertson. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 20, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Prayer Tower COGIC, 8708 Willow St., New Orleans, LA 70118. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Louis Hunter, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70003. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
