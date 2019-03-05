Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrielou Mahler Rupe. View Sign

Carrielou Mahler Rupe passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2019 in Gonzales, LA surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New Orleans, LA on July 21, 1936 to the late William J. Mahler, Sr. and Mildred Menge Mahler. Wife of the late William H. Rupe, mother of Daniel Christian Rupe and grandmother of Daniel Coby Rupe. Granddaughter of the late Jacob B. Mahler and Dorethea Delger Mahler, the late Florance Menge and Carrie Buras Menge and the late Lucy Bieber Menge. She is survived by her brother, Robert W. Mahler (Guada), and her sister Marjorie M. Kraus (the late Andrew) and her sister-in-law, Evelyn B. Mahler, and nieces and nephews, Mary B. Ashcraft (Tony), Marion Boggs, Jr. (Kathy), Rebecca B. Logins (Kenny), John Boggs (Shelly), David Boggs (Kim) and Paul Boggs (Christie), Tammy Mahler (Marsha), Brenda M. Guernsey, Jared Mahler, Maria M. McMahan (Gerald), Mayana Mahler and Robert W. Mahler, Jr. She also leaves behind many great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her brother William J. Mahler, Jr. and her sister Beverly M. Boggs (the late Marion). The family wishes to extend thanks to the Gonzales Health Care Center for the loving care she was provided while a resident at their facility. She was a member of the last graduation class of Gretna High School in the year of 1955. She worked in the lab at Red Star Yeast Plant in Belle Chasse. Carrielou was dearly loved and will surely be missed. Services provided by Church Funeral Services and Crematory of St. Amant, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church, 620 Eliza Street in Algiers, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Services will be conducted by Rev. Kelly Bedard. Interment will be private at a later date. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

