Carrol Garrett-Lee was born May 7, 1949 to the late Matthew and Leona Wilson. She was nurtured in a Christian home with her siblings and was educated in the Orleans public school system. Carrol was employed for 33 years as a nursing assistant at Touro Infirmary Hospital until she retired. At an early age, Carrol was baptized at her home church in Louisiana. She was a soldier for the Lord, working in various ministries at her local church in New Orleans, LA. Carrol met and married Nathaniel Garrett to which 3 girls were born – Natasha, Nathedra, and Nakebra. In 1995 Carrol married Jesse Lee to which 1 son, Justin Lee was born. In 2005 following Hurricane Katrina, Carrol migrated to Dallas, TX and joined Friendship Baptist Church of The Colony and was actively involved in the Unified Choir, Mature Members ministry, and often served on projects as needed. Carrol enjoyed cooking and singing and often shared this talent with her church members and friends. After 69 years, Carrol's earthly life ended on April 13, 2019, thus beginning her heavenly voyage. Carrol was proceeded in death by her sisters, Glenda and Sharren Wilson. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jesse Lee, her 3 daughters, Natasha Edet (Chris), Nathedra White (Michael), Nakebra Garrett and 1 son, Justin Lee (Erica), 2 stepdaughters – Denise and Delisa Lee, 1 stepson, Dexter Lee, 5 granddaughters- Nockeya Nicholson, Marquisha Garrett, Justice Lee, Alexis Joseph, Tashae Joseph, Dysanne White, her "only" "only" grandson – Keron Danastasio, 1 great grandson – John Colby Prince, Godchild –Tamesha Wilson 1 sister Sarah Bornes-New Orleans, LA, 2 brothers Kevin Brody (Deloise) and Craig Wilson along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Star of Bethel Baptist Church 2217 Harmony St. NOLA 70115 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment : Providence Park Cemetery 8200 Airlines Dr., Metairie, La.

Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary