|
|
Cary Lee departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Husband of Evelyn Williby Lee; son of the late Mary and Charlie Lee, Sr.; father of Cathy Lee; brother of Annie Spears of Menlo Park, CA, Doretha Jackson and Fannie Moore of Baton Rouge, LA, Lorraine (John) Moore of Clinton, LA. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastor. Officers and members of Pilgrim Progress MBC and all neighboring churches, also all customers of Lee's Lounge, Bellsouth / AT&T and WLC '73 are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. Interment: Providence Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019