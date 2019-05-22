Casimir Manuel Thomas, III, age 63, entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Casimir and Camille Thomas, Jr; 3 siblings, Carol T. McDaniel, Beryl M and Michael Thomas, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories 1 daughter, Dewana N. Thomas; 2 grandchildren, Jada and Jalen Celestine; 1 great grandson, Jayden Campbell; 4 sisters, Theresa (Easton, Sr.) Brown; Kathleen (Waleed) Matthews, Yvette T. Jordan and Vanessa T. Garrus; 1 sister-in-law, Jawana J. Thomas; 1 Godson, Easton Brown, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives, friends, employees, Pastors and members of St. David and St. Paul Catholic Churches, Sewage & Water Board, HANO, PACE GNO, Magnolia Community Services and Macy's Lakeside, George W. Carver "Class of 1975" are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:00 AM, at St. David Catholic Church, 5617 St. Claude Ave, NOLA. Visitation 9:00 AM until Mass. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019