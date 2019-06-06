|
|
Catherine "Cat" Bovie took her final rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Charles Hospital in Luling, Louisiana. Daughter of the late Alton and Ruth Bovie, Sr. Mother of Tawana (Randy) Jacobs, Jr. , Deishaun (Ronald) Gauthier, Nadia (Anthony) White, Chelsi Bovie (Jed), Dwanya (Tyrone) Scott, Sr., Nathaniel (Dondreka) Bartley Jr., Alacey Glenn and adopted daughter Patrice (Morris) Honor. Sister Allyson Bovie Mitchell, Feltha Smith, Alton Bovie (Myra) and Clyde Bovie (Katrina). Step Sister of Grayland Martin (Saloan), Wayland Martin and Seraphana Martin. She is also survived by (27) grandchildren, (1) great grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Canaan Baptist Church of Killona, Louisiana and all neighboring Churches, Philadelphia Baptist Church of Hahnville, Louisiana, employees of St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office Department of Communication, St. Charles Parish Public Schools, University Hospital and Tulane Medical Center are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Canaan Baptist Church 319 Killona Dr. Killona, LA. 70057. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. (casket will be closed after visitation NO FINAL VIEWING) Rev. Henry Wolfe, officiating. Interment at Killona Resthaven Cemetery Hwy 3141 Killona, LA. 70057. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019