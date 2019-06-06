The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
For more information about
Catherine Bovie
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bovie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Cat" Bovie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine "Cat" Bovie Obituary
Catherine "Cat" Bovie took her final rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Charles Hospital in Luling, Louisiana. Daughter of the late Alton and Ruth Bovie, Sr. Mother of Tawana (Randy) Jacobs, Jr. , Deishaun (Ronald) Gauthier, Nadia (Anthony) White, Chelsi Bovie (Jed), Dwanya (Tyrone) Scott, Sr., Nathaniel (Dondreka) Bartley Jr., Alacey Glenn and adopted daughter Patrice (Morris) Honor. Sister Allyson Bovie Mitchell, Feltha Smith, Alton Bovie (Myra) and Clyde Bovie (Katrina). Step Sister of Grayland Martin (Saloan), Wayland Martin and Seraphana Martin. She is also survived by (27) grandchildren, (1) great grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Canaan Baptist Church of Killona, Louisiana and all neighboring Churches, Philadelphia Baptist Church of Hahnville, Louisiana, employees of St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office Department of Communication, St. Charles Parish Public Schools, University Hospital and Tulane Medical Center are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Canaan Baptist Church 319 Killona Dr. Killona, LA. 70057. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. (casket will be closed after visitation NO FINAL VIEWING) Rev. Henry Wolfe, officiating. Interment at Killona Resthaven Cemetery Hwy 3141 Killona, LA. 70057. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Download Now