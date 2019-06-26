Catherine Christo Craigie, born December 18, 1941 in New Orleans, died peacefully at her home in Mandeville, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was 77. She is survived by her sons Daniel Craigie (Susan) and Christopher Craigie (Mary); Grandchildren Brittany, Theresa, Melissa, Elizabeth, Sarah, Christopher and Daniel; brother Lloyd Christo, Jr. (Anna); brother-in-law Joseph Lange and several nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Albert Edward Craigie, Jr., her daughter Sherry Craigie Curtis, parents Lloyd and Thais Campo Christo and sister Thais G Lange. Catherine was a retired rectory secretary at St. Maria Goretti Church. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and an active member of the Mandeville Seniors Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte Street Mandeville, LA 70448. Visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Private interment to follow in Mandeville Cemetery Mandeville, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1203 S Tyler St # 100, Covington, LA 70433-2353 (www.marybird.org). Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary