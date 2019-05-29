The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Catherine Griffin "Cathy" Jerome

Catherine Griffin "Cathy" Jerome
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Catherine Griffin Jerome (Cathy), loving wife and mother of five children, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend accepted her wings in heaven at age 60. While Catherine's death came as a surprise to us all. She will be remembered for many things especially her servitude to God, strong-will, infectious laugh, and lively spirit. Please join us in celebrating the life of Catherine Griffin Jerome on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, International Shrine of St. Jude located , 411 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, at 10 o'clock a.m. Interment will be privately held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 4000 Norman Mayer Ave., New Orleans, LA. Flowers or donations may be sent to the following: Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, International Shrine of St. Jude at located at 411 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, LA 70112, c/o Sepia or Joya Jerome. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 3, 2019
