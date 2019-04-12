Catherine Guzzardi Volk, a longtime resident of River Ridge, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2019 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson, Louisiana while surrounded by her dearest loved ones. Born in 1947 in Orange, Texas, she was blessed with two wonderful parents, the late Rosalie Mazzola Guzzardi and Joseph Guzzardi Sr. Her family later moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where she attended Riverdale High School. She then met the love of her life, the late Peter Leslie Volk whom she was married to for over 40 years and had one beautiful child together. She took various sales positions throughout her life although her passion was for retail. She remained in sales until her retirement. Cathy loved good seafood, shopping, socializing with family and all things Italian. She was also a devoted Catholic, and in her later years, enjoyed the company of her two grand-puppies, Pearl and Angel. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Lesley Volk Kubelka (Brad); her brothers, Joey Guzzardi (Jayme) and Donald Guzzardi (Bonnie); nephews, nieces and many cousins who live in New Orleans, Louisiana in addition to Orange, Texas - all of whom have brought great joy to her throughout her 71 years. She is now reunited in heaven with her husband and loving parents. Family and Friends are invited to join us in a celebration of her life April 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 pm followed by a Funeral Mass at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, Louisiana. Interment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, plants are preferred and appreciated. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary