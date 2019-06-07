Catherine Irene Grenner, age 71, of Poplarville, MS, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loved ones on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Cathy was born on October 31, 1947 in New Orleans, the daughter of the late Frank Conrad Muller Jr. and Irene Treschardt Daigle (George). Mother of Melissa Adam Jeffirs (Randy), and Stacey Adam Franatovich (Larry). She is survived by one sister, Debbie Abadie (Tony). She is also survived by six grandchildren Kira Pohlmann (Jason), Justin Franatovich (Melissa), Jessica Hill (Chris), Mandy Westcott (Craig), Aaron Allain, and Joshua Jeffirs. As well as, eleven great-grandchildren Kadin, Dylan, Cole, Kyla, Lonna, Mason, Ty, Ayden, Reese, Kailyn, and Emma. Although a native of New Orleans, she was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish until 2005 when she then moved to Mississippi. Catherine had the utmost love for her family especially her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and vibrant dance moves. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation on Monday after 12:00 P.M. until funeral time. Donations to preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary