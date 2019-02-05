Catherine Kitty Carle entered eternal rest and joined her maker in heaven on Sunday, January 27, after complications from blood clots at the age of 67. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Eric Carle Sr.; her 2 children, Eric Carle & Kelly Carle Jarvis; 2 grandchildren, Colin Jarvis & Ryan Jarvis; and countless friends, family, students, and colleagues she had made throughout the years. She was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland until she met a young Marine, Eric, at a dance and the rest would become history. In June of 1972, she moved down the New Orleans and married Eric, where she feel in love with the city, food, and especially, the music. She loved both the French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, which she attended on a yearly basis. Known to her students as "Miss Kitty," her passion in life was teaching which she did full-time for over 25 years and remained a Religion teacher and tutor part-time until the morning of her passing. Her absence on this Earth will be a huge loss to those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a truly selfless person that devoted her life to God and teaching the youth, making sure that no student fell behind. She truly was an Information SuperHighway, constantly taking in and sharing with others for hours upon end. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, but she also loved reading, live music shows, games, and attending mass. She was a resident of Terrytown the last 44 years, visitation will be 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m with a Mass to follow on Saturday, February 9th at Christ the King Church, 535 Deerfield Rd, Terrytown, LA, 70056. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary