Catherine "Kate" Tillman passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Beloved wife of the late Richard Tillman Jr. Loving mother of Robin Smith (Tommy), Kenneth Tillman (Tammy), Lisa Dahmer (Allen), and Jeffrey Tillman (Angie). Daughter of the late Antoinette Bianchini Treadway and Joseph Treadway. Sister of Anna Smith and the late Frank Treadway. Proud grandmother of Jason Smith, Cindy Smith (Chad), Tiffany Jurado (Todd), Kristofer Dahmer, Tammy DeFranza (David), Kenneth Tillman Jr, Jenna Tillman, Travis Tillman (Gabby), Skylar St. Romain. Great grandmother of Malori, Jordan, Ashley, Alexis, Bradley, Zachary, Hunter, Kevin, Mason, David Jr., Alyssa, Ava, Auora Catherine Tillman. Great great grandmother of Ainslee and Mia. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her loved ones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, April 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
