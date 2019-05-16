|
|
Catherine Turner "Tootsie Baby" Hall departed this life at her residence on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 72. She was a native of Natchez, Ms. and a resident of Westwego, LA. Catherine was a retired production worker with Gulf State Asphalt. Devoted mother of Tina T. Gaines and Jennifer (Frederick) Chopin. Devoted friend of David L. Smith. Daughter of the late Mary Lee Turner and Peter Turner, Jr. Sister of Mary Richardson Bass , Ethel Brinkley Benson, Alec McClain, Jr., Andrew Turner, and the late Margaret Pollard, Josephine Turner, Elnora Turner, Willie Turner, Samuel Turner, Peter Turner, Jr., Leon Turner, Joseph Turner, and James Turner, also survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin 8:30a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery –Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019