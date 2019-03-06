Catherine Vaughn Montz peacefully passed away on March 4, 2019 with her family by her side in The Woodlands, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maude Morales Vaughn and Felix Joseph Vaughn . She has one sister, Felicia Inez Vaughn of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her son, Kenneth J. Montz, (Catherine) of Destrehan; and her daughter Kelly Montz Eserman (Jude) of The Woodlands, Texas. She is survived by her 7 grandchildren; Haley Marie Montz, Seth Jacob Montz, Gabrielle Anne Montz, Jared Thomas Montz, Kaylynn Elizabeth Montz, Mary Catherine Montz and Matthew Jacob Eserman. A private service will be held at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Vaughn Montz.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019