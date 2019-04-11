The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
Catina Handy-Young Obituary
Catina Handy-Young daughter of the late James Carradine and Carmen Handy, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 46. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Todd Young; loving children: Natasha N., Jerrell, Kent, and Precious Handy; four beautiful grandchildren Eugene Domino, Jr., Emyri Handy and Terrell Joseph Jr. Catina is also survived by one brother Tyrone J. Handy, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Catina is preceded in death by her son Todd Young Jr., her grandparents Earl and Gloria Brown, cousins Earl Gibson, Terrance, Alicia, Ronica and Damon Handy; aunts Valena and Alice Handy; and one uncle Joseph Handy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life honoring Mrs. Catina Handy-Young, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at Charbonnet Family Services, 9200 1-10 Service Road New Orleans, LA 70127. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
