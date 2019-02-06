|
Cecelia Phyllis Hopkins on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 passed away at her family Gretna residence. She was a native of New Orleans and a lifelong resident of Gretna. Daughter of the late L.S. Hopkins Jr., Anna Belle LeFevre Hopkins, sister of the late David and Dale T. Hopkins and is survived by her brother Lawrence S. Hopkins, III (Sammy), sister-in-law Angela Hopkins, Gayle Hopkins, nieces Tiffany Lynn Hopkins, Melanie Ann Hopkins, and Jillian Nicole Hopkins. Also survived by cousins and countless friends. She was an entrepreneur including Birds of a Feather Beauty Salon, Hopkins Tuxedo Rentals, Cleaners & Jewelers, and Painters Warehouse. She was a high-spirited Gretna advocate involved in a myriad of social clubs including Farmers Market, Historical Society and German American Cultural Society event coordinator. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Hook & Ladder Cemetery, Gretna Friday February 8, 2019 at 10 AM. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019