Cecelia V. Medley passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a native and longtime resident of New Orleans, LA. She is preceded in death by her mother, Paula Medley; father, Charles Medley; and siblings, Winifred Dupre, Curtis Medley, Gifford Stuart. Cecelia is survived by nieces and nephews, Claire Stuart Quintanilla, Constance Stuart, Gina Stuart, Angelica Stuart, Timothy Stuart, Matthew Dupre, Mark Dupre, Marylou Dupre; grandnieces and grandnephews, Pedro, Micaela and Paloma Quintanilla; beloved godchild, Elliot Roche; and many friends made over the course of a long life well lived. Cecelia went to The College of Pharmacy at Xavier University of New Orleans. She was a member of the St. Maria Goretti Church Choir, Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites of New Orleans, and volunteer of St. Vincent De Paul Community Pharmacy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowded Blvd., New Orleans, LA, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11am. Visitation will begin at 9:30am until service time. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, La. Condolences may be expressed at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary