Cecile Louise Schouest Becker passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 86. Mrs. Becker was born in New Orleans and had lived in Marrero, Louisiana most of her life before moving to Jones County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Abraham Julian Schouest and Blanche Guidry Schouest. Her lifelong passion was her family. She was the loving wife of the late Peter J. Becker and sister of the late Robert "Bob" Schouest and Elizabeth LeBlanc. Mrs. Becker was the loving mother of Eugene Becker (Cindy) and Paulette Becker (Cherl Duraso); grandmother of Eugene Becker, Jr. (Spencer), Courtney Becker and Tyler Becker; great-grandmother of Emerson Becker and sister of Anna Garcia, Doris Smith and Abraham Schouest; and survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory in Gray, Georgia is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Cecile Becker. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019