Surrounded by her family Cecile Pichon Woods transitioned on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur and Mary Pichon on November 23, 1935. Cecile grew up in the Voscoville neighborhood of New Orleans, LA and attended Booker T. Washington High School before marrying Joe Nathan Woods, her husband of fifty years. In 1965, the family moved to Long Island, NY where Cecile began to work with computers. When the family returned to New Orleans in 1969, she became an IBM Keypunch Operator and over the next three decades her computer knowledge led her to work for the City of New Orleans, Doussan Oil, Liberty Bank, and Gilyot Mortgage Company where she helped many in the community purchase their first home. Cecile had a strong belief in God and the Catholic Church. She was baptized at St. Raymond Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Club. In 2005, Cecile relocated to Washington, DC where she became a member of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church. While in DC she taught senior citizens how to use email and worked with the local AARP. In 2007, Cecile relocated back to New Orleans to rebuild the family home and reconnect with family and friends. She continued to serve the St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church community and was a member of several senior citizen centers as well as a member of the Trumpeteers. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter Karen W. Cooper, two sons Jonathan Woods and Johran Woods, one son-in-law Ivory Gene Cooper, two daughters-in-law Deborah Woods and Katrina Woods, eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, five brothers-in-law, seven sisters-in laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Two brothers, Robert and Leo, and three sisters, Valeria, Lorraine, and her fraternal twin Cecilia, preceded Cecile in death. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, held at St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 2916 Paris Ave. NOLA 70119 on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until Mass. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The . Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019