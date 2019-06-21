Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Home 67525 Highway 41 Pearl River , LA 70452 (985)-863-5733 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church 66192 St. Mary Drive Pearl River , LA Memorial Mass 1:00 PM Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church 66192 St. Mary Drive Pearl River , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Cecile (Shirley) Anderson passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born on January 2, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Russell and Cecile (Eva) Handayan. Her early childhood was filled with music, laughter, Brownie (GSA) activities, and enrollment in the local library summer reading program. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary School in New Orleans, LA. After receiving a secondary education diploma from the Academy of the Holy Angels, she pursued a business degree from Spencer Business College. Shirley's work experience included secretarial duties in the oil and gas industry, mortgage and loan, and in the St. Tammany Parish School district. Her hobbies included bowling, card making, cake decorating, sewing and casino "hopping". As a member of the church community of St. Peter and Paul in Pearl River, LA she belonged to the widow's club and volunteered in the church pantry. Shirley married Fred Anderson, Jr. on September 24, 1966 and they were married for 41 years. From this union, three Anderson children were born – Fred III, Christine and John. Her three beautiful granddaughters brought much joy to her heart. She enjoyed bringing her oldest granddaughter to dance practice every week. She loved sharing pictures of them with her bowling friends and had a little album in her purse with all of their photos. Shirley was a loving influence on them and left a beautiful legacy for each granddaughter. They were her heart. Shirley was an amazing, loving, supportive mother who enjoyed going to her children's school events and sports activities. A 'behind the scenes' mom, she avoided recognition for things she did on their behalf and she made many sacrifices to ensure they had everything they needed to succeed. Family traditions were very important to Shirley and she loved spending time with her family during every holiday, birthday, sister weekend, family reunion and special events such as going on the yearly family cruise. She just returned from the cruise in May and had the most wonderful time. What a blessing that cruise was for her. Every year, Shirley loved making Christmas stockings and Easter baskets for her entire family (including the multitude of friends who became "family" over the years). Family was everything to Shirley as is indicated by her mantra "Family is Forever and God is first." Shirley's strong Catholic faith and devotion to Mary was inspirational. She said the rosary every day and enjoyed praying for the intentions of others. While hospitalized in those final days, she would inquire about her sick friends and ask how they were doing. Shirley was a thoughtful, kind, quiet, sweet person who touched more lives than she ever realized. She never complained; took everything in stride. Her legacy is that of unwavering faith, hope and love - a gift that will continue to bless those she knew and loved…forever. Preceding Shirley in death was her husband Fred Anderson, Jr., parents Russell and Cecile (Eva) Handayan, sister Anita McGhee (husband Jerry), and brother-in-law Michael Lebed. Shirley is survived by her three children: Fred Anderson, III (fiancé Angela Brooks), Christine Anderson Gauthreaux (husband Jerry), John Anderson (wife Sandra), three granddaughters: Kayla Gauthreaux, Brooke Anderson, Kinsley Anderson, three sisters: Mary Handayan, Rosalie Holliday, Marian Lebed; her godchild, Tammy Beckwith, numerous nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews and her beloved dog and companion "Fluffy". Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Shirley's life at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 66192 St. Mary Drive, Pearl River, Louisiana, 70452 on Saturday, June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made (on behalf of Cecile Anderson) to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church66192 St. Mary Drive, Pearl River, Louisiana, 70452.

