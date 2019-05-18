Chad Joseph Gennardo, age 40 of Metairie, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Monday, July 3, 1978, in Covington, Louisiana. Chad is survived by his wife, Jaime Holton Gennardo; daughters, Genna Simone Gennardo and Sadie Miller; mother and step-father, Terry and Jay Schwall; brother, Todd Ryan Gennardo and wife Shelly; niece, Ruth Gennardo; and grandparents, Vincent "Buzz" and Frances "Chickie" Gennardo; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Gennardo; grandparents, Elwood and Bertha McLaughlin; and step-mother, Peggy Schearer Gennardo. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 600 N. Oak St. Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hammond, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 21, 2019