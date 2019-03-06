Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Anise Cox-Simms. View Sign

Charlene Anise Cox-Simms, aged 57, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home in New Orleans, LA. Born to the late Aubrey Sr. and Dorophine Cox, Charlene will be fondly remembered for her unique laugh, surprise gifts, acts of kindness and untiring works for the Lord and Church she loved. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband, Lionel Simms Jr.; step-son, Lionel Simms III; uncle, James Cox Sr. (Mable); aunts, Thelma and Bobbi-Jean Cox; father-in-law, Lionel Simms Sr; sisters-in-law, Varrlyn Cox (Gary Sr.) and Deirdre Simms-Isom (Keith); nephews, Howard Banks Jr., Gary Jr. and JD Cox; niece, Nena Cox; and a host of other relatives, friends and "adopted" children. Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Sr. and Dorophine Cox, and her brothers: Aubrey Jr., Gary Sr. and Howard. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Caffin Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1029 Caffin Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.

4101 Saint Claude Ave.

New Orleans , LA 70117

