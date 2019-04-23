Charlene Core Hughes, 79, of Metairie Louisiana, passed away April 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was born to the late Charles and Alice Core , October 25, 1939 in Kingsville, Texas. She is survived by her husband Daniel Hughes II, her children David Parta (Cindy), Allison Parta, Corinne Belfonte, step children Danielle (Stephen) Sharai and Daniel Hughes III, grandchildren David Parta Jr. and Alyssa Parta, step grandchildren, Blake Sharai, Cole (Mandy) Sharai and Alexis (Jonathan) Fox, three great grandchildren, sisters Fay Core and Kay Fortenberry, sister-in-law Carole Core, nieces Cathleen (Kevin) Carman and Sharon Core, great nephew Austin Carman. She was predeceased by her parents Charles Core, Alice Core, beloved son Barry Parta, stepson Kevin Hughes, brother Leroy Core, brother-in-law Wade Fortenberry and nephew Hunter Fortenberry. Charlene was reared in Ponchatoula, LA where she reigned as Miss Ponchatoula in 1957, she maintained close ties with many of her childhood friends. Charlene had an endless love for her family and friends, she loved Jazz Brunches, The French Quarter Festival and the Saints. She was a proud member of the Who Dat Nation. The family would like to especially thank two exceptional nurses, Katherine and Jamie, members of the Ochsner Cardiac Team. To sum up her life, one could say, she was a good, giving, caring and loving person, "Well done thy good and faithful servant". A memorial service will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m., followed by the service at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Ponchatoula, LA, 325 East Pine St. JACOB SCHOEN & SON in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary